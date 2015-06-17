Twins Fall Short In St. Louis Tuesday

The Twins' June swoon continued Tuesday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals in St. Louis. Minnesota is now 4-11 in the month of June, and have lost seven of its last eight games.

Trevor Plouffe was 1-3 with a run batted in, Kurt Suzuki was 1-4 with a RBI and Byron Buxton was 1-3 with an infield single.

Kyle Gibson picked up the loss for the Twins despite a quality start. The right-hander went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Minnesota will host the Cardinals for a pair of games on Wednesday and Thursday. Tonight's game begins at 7:10 PM on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 PM.