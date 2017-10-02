Twins End Regular Season With A Win

The Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-1 Sunday afternoon in the final game of the 2017 regular season. Minnesota finishes the regular season with an 85-77 record, just one year after losing a team-record 103 games.

Jason Castro and Chris Giminez each had home runs in the win for the Twins, while Bartolo Colon pitched 6.1 innings while allowing just one run on three hits.

The Twins will take on the Yankees in a one-game playoff on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.