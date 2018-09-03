Twins Embarassed by Rangers 18-4 Sunday in Texas

The Minnesota Twins (63-73) were embarrassed by the Rangers Sunday afternoon, losing 18-4 in Texas

Minnesota pitching was throttled by the Rangers who got off to an early start scoring two runs in the first, knocking Twins starter Gabriel Moya out after just one inning. Texas would go on to add another run in the fifth, nine runs in the sixth, another in the seventh, and five more in the eighth.

The Twins would use six relievers after Moya (Littell, Duffey, Belisle, Busenitz, Reed), including first basemen Chris Gimenez.

Gimenez gave up five runs on six hits in one inning, but also hit a homerun in the ninth inning while officially listen in the lineup as a pitcher, becoming the first Twins hurler to accomplish that since 1972.

Next : The Twins face the Astros this afternoon (9/3) in Houston at 1:10 PM CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)