Twins Drop Game Two to Indians

After a strong season-opener, the Minnesota Twins lost game two of the series to the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

The game got off to a slow start. Neither team scored through the first three innings. In the fourth, things started to heat up. Cleveland ran in their first in the top and then in the bottom the Twins scored their first to tie 1-1.

After that the game quieted down again until the ninth inning. The Indians tallied their second run of the game, but Minnesota did not have an answer this time. They lost 2-1.

Jorge Polanco was the lone scorer for Minnesota. Jake Odorizzi threw 11 strikeouts following a 10-strikeout performance by Jose Berrios in Thursday's game. They are just the second duo in MLB history to begin a season with back-to-back double-digit strikeout performances.

The Twins fall to 1-1. The two teams will take the field again on Sunday for the third and final game of the series. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.