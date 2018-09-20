Twins Complete Sweep Of Tigers

The Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with an 8-2 win Wednesday afternoon. The Twins have now won four games in a row to improve to 71-81 on the season.

Twins rookie pitcher Stephen Gonsalves earned the win after tossing six shutout innings while striking out four Tigers. Offensively, Robbie Grossman and Ehire Adrianza combined for six hits and six runs scored, while rookie Willians Astudillo was 2-4 with three runs batted in.

The Twins will have Thursday off before beginning a series with playoff-bound Oakland Friday night in Northern California. First pitch is set for 9:05 on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 8:35.