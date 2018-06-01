Twins Comeback Bid Falls Short Thursday

The Minnesota Twins fell 9-8 to Cleveland Thursday night at Target Field. The loss drops the Twins to 22-30 on the season and 6.5 games behind Cleveland in the American League Central Standings.

Cleveland jumped out to an 8-0 lead after four innings before the Twins mounted their comeback. Minnesota scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on Robbie Grossman and Ryan LaMarre singles, then cut the lead in half on Logan Morrison and Eduardo Escobar home runs in the sixth.

Eddie Rosario singled home Grossman to key an seventh inning rally that was punctuated by Miguel Sano's game-tying, three-run home run.

However, the euphoria of the comeback would be short-lived, as Francisco Lindor homered off of Twins reliever Addison Reed in the top of the eighth inning for the eventual game-winning run.

The Twins will host Cleveland again Friday night at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.