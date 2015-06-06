Twins Come Back, Falter Late in Loss To Brewers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins erased a five-run deficit, but couldn't keep the Milwaukee Brewers bats at bay in Friday night's 10-5 loss.

The Brewers jumped on Twins starter Kyle Gibson for five runs -- all on three home runs -- in the first three innings to build a 5-0 lead.

Minnesota came back to tie the game with a five-run fifth inning highlighted by Joe Mauer 's second home run of the year -- a three-run shot that evened the score 5-5.

The bullpen couldn't hold the tie, however, as the Brewers scored five more runs over the last two innings to win the game 10-5.

With the loss, Minnesota falls to 32-22 on the season. Game two of the weekend series is set for a 1:10 p.m. start with J.R. Graham making his first start of the season for the Twins against former Twin Matt Garza .