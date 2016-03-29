Twins Choose Nolasco; Option Duffey

The Twins announced on twinsbaseball.com that Tyler Duffey and left handed relief pitcher Ryan O'Rourke have been optioned to Triple-A Rochester. The move means veteran Ricky Nolasco has won the 5th spot in the Twins rotation to begin the season. Nolasco is owed $25 Million over the next 2 seasons for the Twins.

Duffey has a 7.30 ERA this spring including allowing 4 earned runs in 4 innings Monday against Pittsburgh. Nolasco has a 4.05 ERA in 4 spring training appearances.

In addition to the optioning of Duffey and O'Rourke the Twins have reassigned Logan Darnell and Brandon Kintzler to Minor League camp.