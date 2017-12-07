The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan tour will be stopping in St. Cloud at the River's Edge Convention Center on January 22nd. Tickets will be available at Townsquare Media soon.

This season's guests will include starting pitcher Jose Berrios, outfielder Eddie Rosario, GM Thad Levine and television announcer Dick Bremer.

Tickets cost just $6 for adults and are free for kids five and under. Kids do need a ticket to gain entry. The cost of the ticket will also include a "ballpark-style" meal. All proceeds benefit local youth baseball and softball teams.