Twins Call Up Four From Rochester

The Twins called up for players from AAA Rochester as part of Major League Baseball's annual roster expansion on September 1st.

First baseman Kennys Vargas, catcher Eric Fryer, shortstop Danny Santana and relief pitcher Michael Tonkin were all recalled from the Rochester Red Wings in the first wave of call-ups, according to the Star Tribune.

Vargas, who began the season on the big club, was hitting .279 with six home runs and 22 runs batted in while playing in 38 games with the Red Wings.

Fryer has shuffled between Rochester and the Twins this season and has hit .293 with two home runs and 19 RBI, while Santana has hit .322 with three home runs and 15 RBI.

Tonkin appeared in 33 games at AAA, tossing 41 innings and posting a 1.10 ERA.

Top prospect Jose Berrios was not among the call-ups, despite a 5-2 record with a 2.67 ERA.