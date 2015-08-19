Twins Bullpen Blows It Again

The Twins bullpen blew another late lead, resulting in an 8-5 loss to the Yankees in New York Tuesday night. The Twins are now 59-60 on the season and are three games out of a playoff spot in the American League.

Minnesota led 4-1 heading into the seventh inning thanks in part to a Miguel Sano two-run home run, but the bullpen could not hold the lead.

Alex Rodriguez hit a grand slam off of relief pitcher JR Graham to give the Yankees a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh, and New York tacked on three more runs in the eighth inning to seal the win.

The Twins wrap up their three game series with the Yankees Wednesday afternoon with a 12:05 start time. Pregame coverage on AM 1240 WJON begins at 11:30 AM.