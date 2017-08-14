Twins Bounce Back For Sunday Win In Detroit

The Minnesota Twins shook off a disappointing loss Saturday night with a 6-4 win over the Detroit Tigers Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park. The Twins took two out of three games in the weekend series with the Tigers.

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier started the game with a home run, his 23rd of the season. Miguel Sano added his 26th home run, and Eddie Rosario finished 2-4.

Minnesota improves to 59-57 with the win, just a half-game behind the Angels for the second wild card spot in the American League.

The Twins will host first-place Cleveland for a series at Target Field beginning on Tuesday. Minnesota trails the Indians by 4.5 games in the American League Central.