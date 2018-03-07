Twins Beat Baltimore Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-8 Tuesday afternoon in an exhibition game in Fort Myers, Florida. The Twins are now 5-6-2 during Spring Training.

Joe Mauer finished the game 2-4 with three runs batted in, Jorge Polanco was 2-3 with a home run and Byron Buxton was 1-2 with a double and a run batted in for the Twins.

Adalberto Mejia got the start for Minnesota, allowing three runs on four hits in three innings of work.

The Twins will play against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday afternoon in Florida. First pitch is slated for 12:05.