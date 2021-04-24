Twins and Wild Win – Saturday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Wild notched their sixth straight win, while the Twins snapped a four-game losing streak, and high school sports teams tried to tough out the rain on Friday.

- Late scoring helped lift the Wild to a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. Kirill Kaprizov netted two for Minnesota. Joel Eriksson Ek and Nico Sturm each added one. Cam Talbot made 40 saves and allowed two goals. The Wild improve to 30-13-3 and will look to keep their streak alive on Saturday when they face the Sharks. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

- The Twins stopped a slump with a 2-0 win over the Pirates in the series opener. Jake Cave and Willians Astudillo each scored a run for Minnesota. J.A. Happ threw for three strikeouts and one hit in just over seven innings. The Twins improve to 7-11 and will play game two against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- High school baseball and softball teams around central Minnesota were able to play some partial games, despite the rain. You can check out a score recap below:

Baseball:

Foley 9, Melrose 1

Fergus Falls 11, Apollo 0

Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 17, Fergus Falls 0

Little Falls 13, Detroit Lakes 1

Albany 6, Sauk Centre 4