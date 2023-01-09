Trencher Stolen in Sherburne County, Car Stolen in St. Cloud

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department is reporting a theft of an 8X8 light trailer and a Ditch Witch brand trencher. This was taken from Clear Lake in December. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the trencher is an orange 10X20 walk behind. Mages says the suspect was wearing a Carhartt work jacket and blue jeans possibly driving a Honda Pilot with damage to the passenger side.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a burglary on the 700 block of 14th Street South where a suspect entered an apartment complex and forced entry into an interior door. Mages says this person took contents from an office.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 3600 block of St. Germain Street West. The vehicle is a 2015 gray Toyota Rav4 with Minnesota license CMD 381.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.