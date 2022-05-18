Trailer Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting that a black Teske Utility flatbed trailer with a dropdown ramp was stolen this past weekend in the 10 block of 22nd Avenue North. The trailer is displaying Minnesota registration license ABL 803.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

