Traffic Delays Expected on Highway 371 Ahead of BIR Races
BAXTER -- Plan for heavy traffic and delays this week if you're driving on Highway 371 and other Brainerd Lakes Area roads.
Get our free mobile app
A combination of road construction in the area and the Lucas Oil National Hot Rod event at Brainerd International Raceway will create increased traffic congestion.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says more than 100,000 visitors are expected at BIR this week so expect occasional stop-and-go traffic between Brainerd and Nisswa.
BIR is in one of the work zones, so expect orange barrels, equipment in the area, and changes to access points.
Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes
LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.
Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.