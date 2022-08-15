Traffic Delays Expected on Highway 371 Ahead of BIR Races

BAXTER -- Plan for heavy traffic and delays this week if you're driving on Highway 371 and other Brainerd Lakes Area roads.

Get our free mobile app

A combination of road construction in the area and the Lucas Oil National Hot Rod event at Brainerd International Raceway will create increased traffic congestion.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says more than 100,000 visitors are expected at BIR this week so expect occasional stop-and-go traffic between Brainerd and Nisswa.

BIR is in one of the work zones, so expect orange barrels, equipment in the area, and changes to access points.

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America