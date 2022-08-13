FARE FOR ALL IS BACK IN ST. JOE

Fare For All is coming to St. Joseph on Monday, August 15th, and everyone is welcome to check out the amazing foods at discount prices. It is also "ALL LOCAL AUGUST," meaning all of the products featured this month are from nearby farms and vendors and don't have to travel far to make it to the various Minnesota locations, which minimizes the use of fuel and supply chain issues, keeping prices down for customers.

THIS PROGRAM IS FOR EVERYONE -SO MAKE THE MOST OF IT

This program is for EVERYONE, which is why I'm such a huge supporter of the program. They make stops in many of our central Minnesota cities, so if you miss the day they are in your town, you can find a Fare For All stop close by and stock up on foods at a fraction of the cost you would pay when you go to the grocery store. I don't know about you, but with food at higher prices than I've ever experienced, I've really felt the penny pinch.

Fare For All will be distributing food in St. Joe from 3:30-5:30 pm at the Ressurection Lutheran Church, located at 610 County Road 2, St. Joseph, MN. 56374.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE AUGUST MENU

Mini Meat Pack S for only $11 includes:

1 pound of ground beef (85%)

11 ounces of Hillshire Farms Carved Chicken Breast

14 ounces of Ballpark All Beef Franks

10 ounces of Johnsonville Tuscan Chicken Sausages

Mega Meat Pack J for just $25 includes:

5 pounds of Spring Hill Chicken Leg Quarters

1.1 pounds of Hormel Pork Loin (original)

1 pound of Johnsonville Turkey Breakfast Sausage

1 pound of 80/20 Ground beef

1 pound of Farmer John Ground Pork Sausage

1 pound of Smithfield Bacon

12 ounces of Johnsonville Pork Breakfast Links

Product Pak W for only $10 includes:

4 yams

1 celery sleeve

1 pound of carrots

5 Fuji Apples

4 Kiwis

2 limes

1 pint of Grape Tomatoes

Local Hot Buys "MN MEAT PACK" for just $21 includes:

1 pound of Thousand Hills ground beef

1 pound Kadejan Farms ground chicken

1 pound Ferndale Market ground chicken

1 pound New Geneva Meats pork brats

DON'T FORGET THE CHEESE

It's always exciting to see Gouda Cheese from Eichten Hidden Acres Herb Gouda Cheese 8 ounces for just $5.50.

HOW ABOUT THOSE BLUEBERRIES?

Are you a lover of blueberries but feel like you can't always afford them? Get Better Ways Farms Blueberries for just $2.00 for 6 ounces! It's worth the trip to stock up on these if you ask me!

You can also pick up a Combo for $20, which includes a mini meat package as well as the produce pack.

Look at all the food you get, and you can get more than one pack of each item. I've been to several events, and the staff makes it a simple process. You simply come in, and they hand you a form to fill out, that states what packages you would like for purchase. Everyone is given a number in the order in which they arrive, and when your number is called you simply pay for your purchase with cash, credit, or EBT funds, and the kind workers will take your items out to your vehicle with a shopping cart and even load it up for you. They are super friendly and helpful and always welcome you back for next month's options.

If you would like to get on the email list, so you know when they will be near your location, simply click HERE to sign up for notifications. Tell all your friends about this fantastic program, so we can all make our dollars stretch just a little bit further.

