Update: Missing Mille Lacs County Girl Found Safe

ONAMIA -- The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says a missing girl has been found safe.

Eleven-year-old Jaelyn Campbell was reported missing in the area of 92nd Avenue in South Harbor Township near Onamia.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Savage" on it, black jeans and has braids in her hair which is tinted red and red streamers in the braids.

