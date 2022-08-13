Update: Missing Mille Lacs County Girl Found Safe
ONAMIA -- The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says a missing girl has been found safe.
Eleven-year-old Jaelyn Campbell was reported missing in the area of 92nd Avenue in South Harbor Township near Onamia.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Savage" on it, black jeans and has braids in her hair which is tinted red and red streamers in the braids.
