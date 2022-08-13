Second Business Announced for Former St. Joe Police Station

ST. JOSEPH -- A second business has now been announced for the former St. Joseph fire hall and police station.

Building owner Shannon Wiger says White Peony Boutique has signed a lease for the north half of that space next to WR Home.

White Peony and WR Home do incredible events and so to be able to have both of those businesses led by those women in St. Joe is really incredible. They draw a lot of crowds and they really partner well with the other businesses in town.

Wiger says the space will have a warehouse industrial look with big windows and large garage doors to offer both indoor and outdoor spaces. She's also planning on putting in a patio on the sidewalk in front of both storefronts.

White Peony is hoping to be open in its new location by late September. This will be their second location, Wiger says they are keeping their original location too which is on Gregory Park Road in St. Cloud.

Wiger also owns the early 1900s era-house and shed that sits on the property just to the north of that building.

She says she plans to take down the shed and replace it with a similar-looking building.

I'm working with a group who plans to do wine and cocktails, and potentially juice and coffee, in the back and really have the yard be an event space, a place where there can be music and other things happening in the yard that works well with White Peony and WR Home.

Wiger says she wants to keep the original integrity of the house and possibly bring in a salon or spa.

It could be a salon/spa. I'm talking with a couple of groups that are interested in that space as well. The goal is to have this be one vibrant development that works well together with events, food, music and great shopping.

She says she also wants to keep the integrity of the yard and trees. There is no start date for that project yet.

Across the street, at the corner of Ash and 1st Avenue Wiger also owns that home which is currently being converted into two professional services businesses that should be open by early next year.

In July two other new businesses opened in a renovated home owned by Wiger, K Power Yoga and Eating Elevated. Wiger says all of these new businesses in St. Joseph are women-owned.

All of Wiger's projects are being designed and developed through her development and design company, Shannon Wiger & Co.