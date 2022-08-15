Gas Prices Fall Last Week, Decline Streak May be Ending

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the ninth straight week, but it's likely that streak is coming to an end.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87.

The national average price for gas has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon, averaging $3.92.

The national average for diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

However, Gas Buddy says wholesale gasoline prices have bounced back up about 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded. That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in the areas of the Great Lakes.