If you are 55 and older, or have parents or family members and friends that fall into this group, you may want to bring your family and friends to the Expo for Seniors that will be taking place this Saturday, August 20th at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud from 8 am to Noon.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THIS YEAR'S EXPO

The Expo For Seniors has many different vendors that will provide a variety of activities, information, and products for people who attend. You'll be able to learn about housing resources, healthcare, and finance, as well as recreation, fitness, and safety, plus a free meal and health screenings.

ENTERTAINMENT AND MORE

There will also be speakers, entertainment, and door prizes for those in attendance. The event is free to the public, and even though it is specifically for Seniors 55 and up, anyone and everyone are welcome to attend.

DUELLY NOTED

The fantastic group Duelly Noted Dueling Pianos will be this year's featured entertainment. Duelly Noted, two amazing female vocalists named Jacy and Cass, utilize a 'text your request' feature during their shows to make sure they understand what you want to hear. This amazing female duo has been best friends for over 15 years and plays a mix of music from today all the way back to the 60s.

