You have the chance to make a big impact on a local nonprofit on Tuesday, March 12th.

The Townsquare Media-St. Cloud stations (WJON, 96.7 The River, 103.7 The Loon, Mix 94.9, Granite City Sports, and Minnesota's New Country 98.1) are hosting a day-long radiothon with all of the money raised benefitting Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud during the Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars event.

WJON News Director Jim Maurice is one of the 'Community Stars' dancing in this year's event and has selected Quiet Oaks as his charity.

We have $15,000 in matching donations so far ($2,500 each):

Chip & Bill Martin-Chaffee

Stearns Bank

K. Johnson Construction

Deerwood Bank

RBC Wayne Schluchter Investment Group

Liberty Bank

(If you would like to be one of our matching donors, please reach out to Kristin Darnall at Quiet Oaks Hospice House at kdarnall@qohh.org for more information.)

The donation form is live now, for anyone who wants to give right away.

We'll have hour giveaways throughout the Radiothon on March 12th with random drawings for our radio friends who donate. Prizes include Coborn's gift cards, tickets to upcoming shows at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, and tickets to Led Zepplin/Journey at Target Field this summer.

The winning dancer in the DWOS event will earn an additional $15,000 for their chosen charity, second place gets an extra $10,000, and so on. Sixty percent of the final score is based on the dancer's fundraising totals, and 40 percent is based on their final dance performance.

The Radiothon will also be a day to learn a lot more about the great work Quiet Oaks Hospice House has been doing in our community for the past 15 years, and the services they want to continue to provide for years to come.

ABOUT WOMEN'S FUND PRESENTS DANCING WITH OUR STARS

This year’s event will feature a dance competition between six local celebrities who have been paired with a professional partner to face off for the chance to win up to $15,000 for the non-profit program/organization of their choice that supports women and girls!

Community Star Michelle Meier with Arbor Hair Studio will dance with pro Tuan (David) Le to benefit the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation for its Camp Oasis Summer Program for Girls.

Community Star Cathy Elness with the St. Cloud Area YMCA will dance with pro Jeff Ringer to benefit the YMCA’s Girls ‘Safety Around Water’ (SAW) program.

Community Star Debra Leigh with the St. Cloud Technical and Community College will dance with pro Lee Morgan for Women’s Leadership Pathways at the SCTCC Multicultural Center.

Community Star Steve Jones with the United Way of Central Minnesota will dance with pro Janell Missler to benefit the United Way’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for Girls.

Community Star Jim Maurice with WJON will dance with pro Lisa Lawson to benefit Quiet Oaks Hospice House for its Quiet Oaks Supporting Women program.

Community Star Brady DeGagne with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central MN will dance with pro Rachel Trout to benefit the Club’s SMART Girls program.

Save the Date: Monday, June 10th at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.

Buy your tickets now.

ABOUT THE WOMEN'S FUND OF CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Since 2002, the Women's Fund has been dedicated to helping women and girls live their best lives. The Women's Fund has granted over $1.6 million to support local programs serving the three core focus areas: girls ages 10-18, women experiencing adversity and elder women.

ABOUT QUIET OAKS HOSPICE HOUSE

Quiet Oaks is a residential home for residents and families facing terminal illness. At Quiet Oaks, we provide an experience that honors and respects the dignity of our residents and their families by focusing on a team approach to provide comfort and support for their physical, emotional and spiritual needs.



