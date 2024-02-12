ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Quiet Oaks Hospice House has been our community for 15 years now, providing quality end-of-life care to individuals.

Executive Director Linda Allen says their focus is not just for the individuals but for their families as well. They have skilled nursing care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

She says to be able to provide hospice care that's affordable and assessable for all they need to help defray the cost of care.

So families pay out of pocket individually to come, but if we asked them to pay for the entire cost of the stay they couldn't afford to do that. So our fundraising goes out to provide that care. Compassionate Care which is a fun we've developed for those who have no means or difficulty being able to pay the daily rate our ability to defray those costs comes from that fundraising.

To keep operating and offering the service raising funds is an ongoing job. Allen says insurance doesn't cover the entire cost of a person's stay there.

Insurance doesn't pay for room and board, and that's what Quiet Oaks is considered. So if you are home receiving hospice care or you go into a skilled nursing facility you have to spend down your money before the funds from Medicare would pay for such an environment.

Allen says sometimes long-term care insurance will help pay for their services, but not always. Medicare benefits will help pay for things like adaptive equipment, medications, and personal care products.

She says because they offer killed nursing care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, they give family members a chance to just be a family.

Not to worry about wearing the hat of a caregiver and family member, to be focused on being present with their loved one. When we are distracted by the daily cares and the things that have to be tended to feeding, bathing, toileting and managing pain, giving medications it takes us away from being a loved one.

Allen says the average stay at Quiet Oaks is between six days and three weeks.

Because Quiet Oaks Hospice House has been in St. Cloud for 15 years now, you may think it is typical for communities to have a facility like this. Allen says Quiet Oaks is one of just a few in Minnesota.

There are 12 hospice houses in the state of Minnesota and every year it seems more and more are closing, a lot of that is because of the financial burden. It's difficult to be able to manage this. We as a nonprofit would not exist if it weren't for the generosity of the community and the people that have supported us.

Quiet Oaks Hospice House is fundraising year-round for its Compassionate Care Fund.

Allen says their staff can also help you with advanced care planning.

However, right now WJON's Jim Maurice is raising money for Quiet Oaks as his chosen charity in the Central Minnesota Women's Fund's annual Dancing With Our Stars event. The top dancer will earn an extra $15,000 for their charity.

Quiet Oaks Hospice House and the Radio Stations of Townsquare Media (WJON, 1037. The Loon, 96.7 The River, Mix 94.9, and Minnesota's New Country) are planning a one-day Radiothon on Tuesday, March 12th to raise funds and awareness for the DWOS event.

If you want to see what Quiet Oaks Hospice House is all about they are open to the public for individuals or groups to come and visit. They always have coffee and cookies available as you tour the home.

