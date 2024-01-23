Line-up Announced for 8th Annual Dancing With Our Stars Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The lineup has been announced for the 8th annual Dancing With Our Stars fundraiser. The event is organized by the Women's Fund of Central Minnesota Community Foundation.

The competition features six community star dancers paired with a professional partner for a chance to win up to $15,000 for the nonprofit of their choice.

First place - $15,000

Second place - $10,000

Third place - $5,000

Fourth-Sixth place - $3,000

WJON's own Community Star Jim Maurice is dancing with pro Lisa Lawson to benefit Quiet Oaks Hospice House for its Supporting Women program.

Community Star Brady DeGagne from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota will dance with pro Rachel Trout to benefit the club's SMART Girls program.

Community Star Steve Jones with the United Way of Central Minnesota will dance with pro Janell Missler to benefit the United Way's Dolly Parton's Imagination Library for Girls.

Community Star Debra Leigh from the St. Cloud Technical and Community College will dance with pro Lee Morgan benefiting Women's Leadership Pathways at SCTCC Multicultural Center.

Community Star Cathy Elness with the St. Cloud Area YMCA will dance with pro Jeff Ringer to benefit the YMCA's Girls Safety Around Water program.

Community Star Michelle Meier with Arbor Hair Studio will dance with pro Tuan Lee to benefit Crohn's and Colitis Foundation for its Camp Oasis Summer Program for Girls.

Each nonprofit is centered around supporting a wide variety of programs that benefit girls, women experiencing adversity, and elder women.

The final scoring for the competition will be based on a combination of the judge's scoring and dollars raised for the nonprofits. Sixty percent of their score is based on money raised and 40 percent is on the judge's score.

Dances will range from the cha-cha to West Coast swing to beatboxing.

Dance couples will practice their routines months before the final competition.

The Dancing With Our Star Competition will be at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph on June 10th.

