The Twins lost 6-4 at home to the White Sox in the first game of a 3-game series Monday night. Kyle Gibson allowed 5 runs in 6-plus innings to take the loss. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today.
The Twins lead the American League Central by 2 1/2 games over 2nd place Cleveland after posting a 6-3 win at Texas Sunday. The Twins swept the Rangers in 4 games while Cleveland split 4 game with the Yankees.
The Twins swept a 4-game series at Texas over the weekend including a 12-7 win Saturday despite another rough outing for starting pitcher Jose Berrios. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today.
The 2nd installment of the Ovie and the Franchise podcast went heavy on the Twins. The Twins failed to improve their team much at the trading deadline. Dave doesn't like the lack of aggressiveness from management and ownership while I'm still hopeful that the Twins will get aggressive on…
Apollo is looking for a new Activities Director. Last year's Interim Activities Director Justin Skaalerud had the interim tag removed from his title and he now been hired as Assistant Principal at Apollo High School.
The Twins will activate starting pitcher Michael Pineda from the 10-day injured list before tonight's game against Texas. Pineda will start tonight's game instead of Devin Smeltzer likely pushing Smeltzer to a bullpen role.
The Twins lost 6-5 at Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon in the final game of the 2-game series despite holding a 5-2 lead at one point. Milwaukee got a 3-run home run from rookie Trent Grisham in 8th inning to put the Brewers up for good.
Summer is drawing to an end and there is lots of fun things you and your family can do before they head back to school. You can check out the Clearwater Rodeo, see a movie at Whitney Park, go for an evening hike through Warner Lake Park, listen to some music in the gardens and check out the Receder…