Town Ball Weekly
Roger Mischke recaps the local teams playing in the state tournament
Lynx Drop Game at Seattle
The Minnesota Lynx lost 82-74 at Seattle Sunday to fall to 13-14 on the season. The Lynx outscored Seattle 24-19 in the 3rd quarter but were outscored 15-11 in the 4th.
Mystics Outlast Lynx
Even with a strong offensive and defensive showing, the no.1 seeded Washington Mystics proved to be too much for the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night.
Ovie and the Franchise 8-15-19 [PODCAST]
The 2nd installment of the Ovie and the Franchise podcast went heavy on the Twins. The Twins failed to improve their team much at the trading deadline. Dave doesn't like the lack of aggressiveness from management and ownership while I'm still hopeful that the Twins will get aggressive on…
The Weekender: The Receders, Clearwater Rodeo and More!
Summer is drawing to an end and there is lots of fun things you and your family can do before they head back to school. You can check out the Clearwater Rodeo, see a movie at Whitney Park, go for an evening hike through Warner Lake Park, listen to some music in the gardens and check out the Receder…

