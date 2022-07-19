Town Ball Weekly – July 19th, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, Sobieski Skis, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(July 13th thru July 17th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 8 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6

(Wednesday July 13th)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, backed by fifteen hits, a home run and four doubles. The Clippers starting pitcher was righty Justin Thompson, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Dustin Kramer threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers was led by led by Carson Geislinger, he went 2-for-3 with a double and sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Justin Thompson went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Xander Willner went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. Carter Block went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI. Feisty Nolan Geislinger went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Heath Kramer and Landon Neiman both went 1-for-4 and Lincoln Haugen went

1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch. Dustin Kramer earned two walks and he scored a run and Caden Neiman had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rockies was Brady Blattner, he threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, six runs and two walks. Brock Humbert threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brady Linn went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk and Alex Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. David Jonas went 2-for-5 with a triple, Brock Humbert earned a walk and Trevor Lardy scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 10 WATKINS CLIPPERS 3

(Friday July 15th)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Clippers, backed by sixteen hits, including a home run and two doubles and they were aided by nine walks. The Express starting pitcher was Matt Dingmann, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Brooks Marquardt threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Ashton Hanan threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout. Tommy Friesen threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 1-for-4 with home run and a sacrifice fly for 4 RBIs. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-3 for a RBI an he earned a walk and Brian Marquardt had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Tommy Friesen went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Friesen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Dingmann went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Adam Beyer was hit twice by a pitch and Ashton Hanan earned a walk.

The Clippers starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Heath Kramer threw two innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Carter Block threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Clippers offense was led by Gavin Mathies, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Landon Nieman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Noah Geislinger went

1-for-4 for a RBI. Carter Block went 1-for-4 with a double and Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Heath Kramer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Dustin Kramer had a sacrifice bunt and Justin Thompson earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

(Sunday July 17th)

The Brewers defeated the Central Valley League rivals the Hawks with nine hits, including a pair of doubles and very good defense. The Brewers starting pitcher lefty JT Harren threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tyler Stang threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and one run. Brady Kenning threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and three walks.

The Brewers offense was led by Derrik Orth, he went 2-for-3 with an double for a RBI and he scored a run. Chris Clark went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Josh Lanctot went 3-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. JT. Harren went 1-for-4, Tyler Stang and Luke Schmitt both went

1-for-1. Connor Clark had a sacrifice bunt, DJ Kron and Ian Kunstiger both earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Ben Arends, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Berg threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Stephen Pennertz, he went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Jordan Kelm went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Tanner Olean went 1-for-5, Sam Nislter went 1-for-4 and Austin Berg went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 8 KIMBALL EXPRESS 5

(Sunday July 17th)

The Rockies come from behind to defeat their Central Valley League rivals the Express, backed by sixteen hits, including three doubles. The Rockies starting pitcher was TJ Neu, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Connor Schoborg threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brock Humbert threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 5-for-6 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. David Jonas went 4-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Brock Humbert went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Eli Backes went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Neu went 2-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Austin Dufner went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk, TJ Neu had a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Jake Brinker scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Express was Zach Dingmann, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits. Andy Dingmann threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Michael Hoffman threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tommy Friesen threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Matt Friesen, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Adam Beyer went 1-for-4, Scott Marquardt and Jake Taurig both earned a walk.

(FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

Kimball Express 11-3

Cold Spring Rockies 8-5

Pearl Lake Lakers 6-8

Eden Valley Hawks 3-11

SOUTH

Luxemburg Brewers 12-2

Watkins Clippers 9-4

St. Augusta Gussies 4-9

St. Nicholas Nicks 2-12

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 3 MONTICELLO POLECATS 1

(Wednesday July 13th)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats, backed by eight hits and very good defense. The Muskies starting pitcher was veteran righty Dave Schlangen, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty John Schumer threw the final two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Braeden Dykuizen, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Andrew Deters went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Tim Burns and Riley Ahrndt both went 1-for-4, Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jake Lund earned a walk and Dylan Simones scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Polecats was lefty Tanner Eckhart, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Danny Blackstone threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Michael Olson went 1-for-4 with a double and Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tommy Blackstone, Dustin Wilcox and Ethan Bosacker all went 1-for-4. Brayden Hanson earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Michael Revenig and Danny Blackstone both went 1-for-3.

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0 (7 Innings)

(Saturday July 16)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Cyclones, backed by eleven hits, aided by eight walks, and solid defense. The Muskies starting pitcher was righty Adam Wenker, he threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Ethan Carlson went 2-for-3 for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 2-for-3 for a RBI, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tim Burns went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Cody Partch went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Lund went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Matt Krepp, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and six walks. Jeff Solorz threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and two walks and Reid Lunser threw 2/3 of an inning.

The Cyclones offense was led by Tyler Hemker and Jeff Solorz both went 1-for-4. Terrence Moody went 2-for-3, Owen Arndt and Ethan Swanson both went 1-for-3. Reid Lunser was hit by a pitch and Matt Krepp earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 12 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0

(Saturday July 16th)

The Muskies defeated their second Sauk Valley League rival of the day the Lakers, backed by nineteen hits, including eight doubles and a triple. The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up no hits, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts, he faced just twenty-one batters.

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns, he went 4-for-4 with four doubles for 5 RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went

3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Deter went 3-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Carter Hemmesch went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Dylan Simones earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Riley Ahrndt went 4-for-4, Braydon Blonigen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Cody Partch was credited for a RBI.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Ryan Szymanski, he threw five innings, he gave up sixteen hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Drew Turnquist threw one inning in relief he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Lakers only base runner was Stephen Ellingson, he was hit by a pitch.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 18 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 3

(Sunday July 17th)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Cyclones, backed by eighteen hits, including five doubles, a triple and home run. The Joes starting pitcher was Charlie Aitkinson, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Matthew Bolton threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Andrew Rott went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Peyton Joos went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and Brandon Bloch went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Schnieder went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Ryan Blommer went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk, Hunter Blommer went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Tanner Blommer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Tanner Staller went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Charlie Atkinson and Matthew Bolton both went 1-for-1 and each scored a run and Willie Willats earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Tyler Hemker, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dane Dingmann threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Trygve Hanson threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Owen Arndt, he went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. Dane Dingmann went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Terrence Moody went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Reid Lunser went

2-for-2. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-3, Tyler Hemker earned a walk and Ethan Swanson scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 9 ROGERS RED DEVILS 6 (11 Innings)

(Saturday July 16th)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by seventeen hits, including a pair of doubles. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Steve Brinkerhoff threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Brenden Boesen threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Jeff Amann closed it out with 2 2/3 innings in relief to earned the win, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Steven Brinkerhoff, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Player/manager Jeff Amann went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brenden Boesen went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Chase Heying went

2-for-4 for a RBI. Will Kranz went 3-for-6 and he scored a run and Zack Overboe went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned three walks.Teddy Fleming went 2-for-6 and he scored two runs and Dallas Haugen went 1-for-2. Luis Aponte went

1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Dylan Gerdes scored a run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Logan Kimbler, he threw ten innings, he gave up fourteen hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Bryan McCallum threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk.

The Red Devils offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Luke Welle went 3-for-7 for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Selken went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he earned two walks and Sam Erickson went 2-for-6 for a RBI. Hunter Wavinak went 1-for-5, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Logan Kimbler went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dustin Carlson went 1-for-6, Sam Orgon earned two walks and he scored a run and Adam Eldridge scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 4 (10 Innings)

(Wednesday July 13th)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Anglers, backed by eight hits. They were tied after six innings, 4-4 and in the top of the tenth the River Cats got the winning run scored in the top of the tenth. The River Cats starting pitcher was Jake Carper, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Augie Rodriguez threw 1/3 of and inning and Cody Theiry threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ty Carper threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Samson Schlegel, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Preston Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ty Carper went 3-for-5 and he scored a run, Jake Carper earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jack Grell earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Anglers was Sam Draeger, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Logan Eisentrager threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave gave up two hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Carter Dorrnsbach, went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Dan Jerde went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Nick Dinkel went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joel Cornell went 1-for-1 and Justin

Cornell earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Easton Knealing earned three walks and Karter Gruenwald earned three walks. Kurtis Lekatz and Jacob Dinkel earned a walk and both scored a run and Colton Lunberg was hit by a pitch.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 ST. JOSEPH JOES 4

(Saturday July 16th)

The River Cats come from behind to defeat their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by ten hits, three doubles, a triple and a home run. They were aided by six walks in support of a very good pitching performance by righty Ty Carper. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, four runs, five walks and he recored six strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Ty Carper, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Jordan Picka went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-5, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Carper earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Al Smith scored a run and Jackson Layer scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Benesh threw two innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tanner Aleshire threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run, issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Tannar Staller, went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Blommer went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Charlie Atkinson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Hunter Bloomer went 1-for-4. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, John Huebsch earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Matthew Bolton scored a run.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 5 MONTICELLO POLECATS 4

(Saturday July 16th)

The Anglers defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats, in a come from behind effort. The Anglers earned six timely hits, and they had three big doubles. The starting pitcher Justin Cornell threw a complete game in game one of their double header to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Eric Fouquette, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Easton Knealing went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Schaupp had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned walk. Karter Gruenwald went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and Charlie Jerpseth went 1-for-3. Mason Chartier earned a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Dinkel earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Polecats was Michael Revenig, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Michael Revenig went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Tommy Blackstone went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored two runs. Keenan Macek and Danny Blackstone both went 1-for-4 with a double. Caden King went 1-for-3 with a double and Tanner Eckhart went 1-for-4. Dustin Wilcox and Ethan Bosacker earned a walk and Campbell Bosacker scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 7 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 3

(Saturday July 16th)

The Polecats come back in game two of their double header to defeat their Sauk Valley League rivals the Anglers. The Polecats collected eleven hits, including a triple and three doubles. Jakob Kunkel started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Campbell Bosacker threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Danny Blackstone threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk.

The Polecats offense was led by Tanner Eckhart, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Michael Olson went 1-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Keenan Macek went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Caden King went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Tommy Blackstone went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ethan Bosacker went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Joe Tupy went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Michael Revenig went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Evan Demars earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Anglers was Colton Lunberg, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jacob Dinkel threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. Karter Gruenwald threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Anglers offense was led by Nick Dinkel, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Eric Fouquette went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Karter Gruenwald went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carter Dornsbach earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Easton Knealing earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Sam Draeger earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 10 ROGERS RED DEVILS 1

(Wednesday July 13th)

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by thirteen hits, with ten players collecting hits. The Bandits played very solid defense to give their starting pitcher Matt Moe great support. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Connor Rolf, went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored run and Kreeden Bloomquist went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Luke Schumacher went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Jackson Thorn went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Dumonceaux went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored three runs and Matt Krenz went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Mitch Louden went 1-for-6 for a RBI and Eric Fouquette went 2-for-5 and he scored a two runs. Weston Schug went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Wyatt Flint went

1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Red Devils was Sam Orgon, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts, he was the pitcher of record. Logan Kimbler threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Tyler Bjork went 1-for-5 with a double and Hunter Wavinak went 3-for-4. Scott Erickson went 2-for-4, Adam Eldridge and Jordan Schleuter both went 1-for-4. Logan Kimbler earned a walk and Luke Welle scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 8 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4

(Wednesday July 13th)

The Cyclones defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by four hits, including six doubles. This gave their rookie righty Terrence Moody a great deal of support, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Owen Arndt closed it out with three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Terrence Moody, he went 3-for-5 with three doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Krepp went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs. Connor Hemker went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dane Dingmann went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethan Swanson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Jeff Solorz went 1-for-6 with a double and he scored a run. Owen Arndt went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Reid Lunser went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw five innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jeff Amann threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Jeff Amann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-4. Teddy Fleming was credited for a RBI and Will Kranz earned two walks, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Josh Schaefer earned two walks and had a stolen base and Zack Overboe earned a walk and he scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 12 ROGER RED DEVILS 4

(Sunday July 17th)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by eighteen hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Ty Carper, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. The Schlegel family had a good day, Zeus went 3-for-6 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs, Samson went 3-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Preston went 1-for-5. Jackson Layer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jaxon Kenning went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 3-for-6 and he scored a run and Alex Smith earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Luke Welle, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Ripley threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Tyler Bjork, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Sam Ripley went 1-for-4 with a double. Dustin Carlson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Luke Welle went 1-for-4. Sam Erickson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Hunter Wavinak was hit by a pitch and Bryan McCallum earned a walk.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 8 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 7 (10 Innings)

(Sunday July 17th)

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including two doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was player/manager Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he threw ten innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded a dozen strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Luke Welle, he went 2-for-6 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum had a big day, he went 3-for-4 with double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Eldridge went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Sam Ripley went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Bjork went 1-for-4, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Hunter Wavinak went 1-for-5 with a double and Sam Erickson went 1-for-3. Blake Bachowski earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Luke Selken had a stolen base and Logan Kimbler was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Ben Jenny, he threw eight innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Kreiling threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Golombiecki threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Ben Jenny, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIS, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Kullberg went 2-for-5 and he scored three runs, and Stephen Ellingson went 2-for-5 and he earned a walk. Jackson Phillip went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Setrum went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk, Matt Korte went 1-for-4 and Mike Smith went 1-for-1.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

(Monday July 11th)

Sauk Valley West

St. Joseph Joes 11-3

Sartell Muskies 9-4

Sartell Stone Poneys 6-7

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 3-10

Clear Lake Lakers 2-11

Sauk Valley East

Monticello Polecats 10-3

Clearwater River cats 9-4

Becker Bandits 7-6

Rogers Red Devils 4-9

Albertville Anglers 3-10

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 11 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 1 (8 Innings)

(Friday July 15)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County rivals the Grovers, backed by eleven hits, including a home run. The Martins starting pitcher was righty Ben Schroeder, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Scott Lieser closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Scott Lieser, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Kyle Lieser went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Ryan Messer was credited for a RBI. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Zach Moritz earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI and Ben Schroeder went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Gavin Olmscheid went 1-for-2, Matt Schlangen earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Avery Schmitz scored a run.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Joe Schwinghamer, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Klaphake threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and he recorded a

strikeout. Josh Olmscheid threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Grovers offense was led by Andrew Welle, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Tyler Moscho went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tanner Klaphake, Colton Meyer and Jordan Klaphake all went 1-for-4 and Ryan Olmscheid earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 8 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1

(Saturday July 16th

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Martins, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles and they were aided by eight walks. They played very good defense, to give their pitchers great support. Breyden Einyck threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Adam Winkels threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Taylor Fourre threw three innings, he recorded seven strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tylor Schroeder went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Adam Winkels went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Adam Nibaur went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Carson Holthaus earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Josh Becker earned a walk and he scored a run, Will Mergen went 1-for-5 and Hunter Mergen earned a walk and he scored a run. Breyden Einyck earned a walk and he scored a run, Henry Theis was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Aaron Eiynck earned two walks and Coby Mergen earned a walk.

The Martins starting pitcher was Kyle Lieser, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ryan Messer threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Ryan Messer, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Zach Moritz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Kyle Lieser, Scott Lieser and Jake Lauer all went 1-for-2 Nolan Reuter went 1-for-2 and he score a run and Derek Koll had a sacrifice bunt.

ELROSA SAINTS 4 RICHMOND ROYALS 2

(Sunday July 17th)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Royals, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. The starting pitcher was veteran righty Ethan Vogt, he threw four innings. He gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Will VanBeck threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Riley Meyer threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Steffensen threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Peyton Winter went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Matt Schmitz earned two walks and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Will VanBeck went

1-for-4 and Derek Wiener went 1-for-3.

The Royals starting pitcher was Dustin Adams, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Schroeder threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and one walk. Cameron Miller threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Adam Backes went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Holthaus went 1-for-4 and Justin Schroeder went 1-for-3. Dusty Adams went 1-for-2, Carter Drontle went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Carter Thelen was credited for a RBI, Cameron Miller went 1-for-2 and Brennan O’Brien earned a walk and he scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 6 GREENWALD CUBS 4

(Sunday July 17th)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County rivals the Cubs, backed by seven hits, including a home run. The Silverstreaks veteran righty Jim Thull started on the mound, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty Ty Reller threw four innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Will Funk, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. His brother Logan went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ty Reller went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Birr went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Veteran Joe Stangler earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jacob Hinnekamp went

1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Neal Anderson went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Carter Schiffler earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Tyler Engelmeyer, threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brett Engelmeyer threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Cubs offense was led by Tyler Engelmeyer, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brett Engelmeyer went 2-for-3 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tyler Hoffman earned a walk and Max Wehlage scored run.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 7 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

(Sunday July 17th)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by ten hits and solid defense. Starting pitcher for the Lakers was Grant Ludwig, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Trent Wendlandt threw two innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Trent Wendlandt went 4-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Adam Jaeger went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Wessel went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Matthew Lieser went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Adam Miller had a stolen base and he scored a run, Isaac Lieser earned a walk and he scored a run and Spencer Lieser scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rangers was Bryce Vanderbeek, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Josh Mackedanz threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Chris Vanderbeek, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Brayden Vanderbeek went 2-for-5. Jordan Schleper went 2-for-4 and Parker Brezinka went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-4, Russ Leyendecker went 1-for-4 and Devon Savage went 1-for4. Austin Pauls went 1-for-5, Chris Whessler went 1-for-1 and Josh Mackendanz was hit by a pitch.

STEARNS COUNTY FINAL LEAGUE STANINGS

NORTH

Elrosa Saints 12-1

New Munich Silverstreaks 7-6

Spring Hill Chargers 6-7

Meire Grover Grovers 5-8

Greenwald Cubs 3-10

SOUTH

St. Martin Martins 10-3

Richmond Royas 8-5

Farming Flames 8-5

Lake Henry Lakers 5-8

Roscoe Rangers 1-12

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

(LEAGUE PLAYOFFS)

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 6 NLS LAKERS 2

(Saturday July 16th)

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including a home run. The Twins played good defense in support of their starting pitcher Ethan Haugen, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, seven walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jett Salonek closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Jett Salonek went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Wyatt White went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Jake Rambow went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Kulset went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Scott Rambow went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Adam Schrader and Derek Dolezal both went 1-for-4 and Josh Soine was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw eight innings, he gave up twelve hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Regan Carlson, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Luke Ruter earned four walks and he was credited for a RBI. Jaiden Henjum went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored two runs. Christian Diederich went

1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Ryan Torkelson earned two walks, Spencer Almen and Weston Gjerde both earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 3 REGAL EAGLES 2

(Saturday July 16th)

The Pirates defeated their County Line League rivals the Eagles, backed by five timely hits and good defense. The Pirates starting pitcher was Griffin Bjerke, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Johnson closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one strikeout. The score was 2-1 going into the ninth inning, with both teams scoring a run in the ninth.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Grant Fuchs had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Blake Vagle went 1-for-4 and Abe Bullard earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Stanley earned a walk and Sam Oehrlein earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Brandon Wedel, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Nathan Beier went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Nathan Meyer went

2-for-4 and he scored a run and Josh Beier went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-4 and Jordan Beier earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base. Luke Knutson earned a walk and Tanner Heinsus scored a run.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 3 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 0

(Sunday July 17th)

The Chuckers defeated their County Line rivals the Pirates in their first league playoff game, backed by ten hits. The starting pitcher for the Chuckers was righty Josh Kingery, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Righty Chris Fellow threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up three hits.

The Chuckers offense was led by Kobe Holtz, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Josh Cunningham went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Josh Kingery went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Straumann went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jack Peterson went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Chris Fellow went 1-for-4 and David Kingery had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Pirates was Grady Fuchs, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Fuchs threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Pirates offense was led by Griffin Bjerke, he went 2-for-5 with a double, Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-4 and Luke Johnson went 1-for-4. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4 and Abe Bullard was hit by a pitch.

STARBUCK STARS 12 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 5

(Sunday July 17th)

The Stars defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins in their first round league play off. Backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and a triple. The Stars starting pitcher was Austin Versteeg, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and one walk. Matt Gruber threw 8 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up twelve hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Matt Gruber, he went 5-for-5 with a home run and a triple for five huge RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Darion Alexander went 4-for-5- for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Mike Andreas went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Austin Versteeg went 1-for-5 for a two RBIs. Mitch Gruber went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Michael Gruber went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Andrew Toop went

1-for-4 and Jackson Hendrickson scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Ben Kulset, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jeff Salonek threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Adam Schrader went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Haugen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Derek Dolezal went 2-for-4. Jake Rambow went 1-for-3, he earned a walk , he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Scott Rambow went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Kulset went 1-for-5 and Jeff Salonek went 1-for-4.

VICTORY LEAGUE

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 12 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 5

(Saturday July 16th)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Blue Jays, backed by thirteen hits, including two home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Chris Belling threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout. Ben Omann threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he earned a walk. Cole Fuecker went 3-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Charlie Kent went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Riley Hartwig went 2-for-6 for a RBI. Derek Durant went 2-for-6 and he scored two runs and Ben Omann earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun earned two walks, Brandon Waldvogel earned two walks and he scored a run, Nick Greer and Andrew Wollak both scored a run.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Nick Frieler, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Welinski threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Brady Burggraff issued two walks and a run, Eric Lampert threw one inning, he gave a walk, one run and he had a strikeout. Justin Lampert threw one inning, gave up four hits, three runs and one walk.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Brock Cichon, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Brandon Welinski went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Levi Lampert went

1-for-2 for a RBI and Justin Cichon went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Haden Chuba went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Justin Lampert went 1-for-4 and Matt Swanson earned three walks and he scored a run.

AVON LAKERS 13 OPOLE BEARS 10

(Saturday July 16th)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by seventeen hits, including a home run and four doubles. They were aided by eight walks, this gave Cole Wellman their starting pitcher good support, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts to earn the win. Cody Stich threw three innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recored one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Reese Gregory, he went 5-for-5 with a home run and three doubles for seven RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Carter Philippi went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cody Stich went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Joe Dolan went 4-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-5, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Meyer earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Caleb Curry earned a walk. Jackson Henderson earned two walks and he scored a run and Cole Wellmann was hit by a pitch.

The Bears starting pitcher was Alex Lange, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Ahrens threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 3-for-6 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Alex Lange went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk, Austin Lange had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Drew Lange earned walk and he scored a run. Luke Bieniek went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Ahrens went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-3, with a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Blake Niemeyer went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Isaiah Folsom was credited for a RBI and Dierks Opatz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 3 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

(Saturday July 16th)

The Skis defeated their Victory League rivals the Black Sox, backed by eight hits, including three doubles and a home run. Collin Eckman started on the mound, he threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, he recorded a strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Riley Czech, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Collin Kray went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Scott Litchy went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Joey Hanowski went

1-for-4 with a double and Dusty Parker went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Baier went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Collin Eckman went 1-for-4 and Matt Philippi had a stolen base.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by Carter Sawyer, 2-for-4 for a RBI and Brandon Sawyer went 2-for-4. Bryan Benson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Johnson earned a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 5 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4 (13 Innings)

(Sunday July 17th)

The Skis defeated their Victory League rivals the Steves, backed by ten hits, including a a home run and three doubles. Their starting pitcher Scott Litchy threw twelve innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Kapphahn threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Collin Kray went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Player/manager Matt Baier went 2-for-6 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Scott Litchy went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Dusty Parker went 2-for-6 and Jake Kapphahn earned three walks. Matt Filippi went

1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Riley Czech earned two walks. Gabe Hirsch went 1-for-6 and Zach Opatz earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Steves was Chris Belling, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Greenlun threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Derek Durant threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 2-for-5 with a home run, double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Charlie Kent went 3-for-5 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-6 with a double and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Logan Siemers went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Ben Omann went 1-for-5 and he scored run.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 7 ROYLTON RIVERDOGS 1

(Saturday July 16th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Victory League league rivals the Riverdogs, backed by thirteen hits, including two home runs and a double. The starting pitcher for the Lumberjacks was Alex Foss, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Mike Moulzolf threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumber Jacks offense was led by Mitch Keeler, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for three big RBIs and he scored two runs. Tony Stay went 1-for-5 with a home run and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Drew Beier went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Charlie Hackett went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs and Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Colby Johnson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Rich Rasmussen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly.

The starting pitcher for the Riverdogs was Zach Leibold, he threw eight Innings, he gave up seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Tyler Jendro went 3-for-4 with a double and Nathan Psyck went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ryan Snyder went 2-for-4 and Brady Brezinka went 2-for-3 and he earned two walks. Grayson Suska went 1-for-5 and John Bzdok went 1-for-1. Nate Benusa went 1-for-4, Drew Yourczek earned two walks and Cole Jendro scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 13 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0 (7 Innings)

(Saturday July 16th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by twenty hits, including a home run and three doubles and they were aided by six walks. Michael Moulzolf started on the mound for the Lumberjacks, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Beier closed it out with one inning of relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Charlie Hackett, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four big RBIs. Drew Beier went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Colby Johnson went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tony Stay went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Rich Rasmussen went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Mitch Keeler went 2-for-5 with a double. Alex Foss went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Hunter Hamers went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs, Josiah Peterson went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Logan Winkelman earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Peter Schumer, he threw two innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs and three walks. Jake Ethan threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Dickman threw two innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Saints Tyler Huls went 2-for-3, Brandon Dickman went 1-for-3 and Peter Schumer earned a walk.

OPOLE BEARS 4 FLENSBURG FALCONS 2

(Sunday July 17th)

The Bears defeated their Victory League rivals the Falcons, backed by eleven hits, including a home run, triple and two doubles and good defense. The Bears starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Jordan Schmitz, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Austin Lange went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tate Lange went 3-for-5 with a stolen base. Isaiah Folsom went 2-for-4 with a double and Alex Lange went 1-for-4 with a triple. Blake Niemeyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Drew Lange scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Russ Fellbaum, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Gunner Gustafson threw four innings, he gave up five hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Russ Fellbaum, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and a stolen base. Jeremy Mugg went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Reece Hubbard went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Gerard Kokett went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Blake Meyer earned a walk and he scored a run, Brent Carry was credited for a RBI and Gunner Gustafson earned a walk.

ARROWHEAD WEST (REGION 2B)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 13 HAMEL HAWKS 2 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday July 13th)

The Springers defeated their Arrowhead West and Region 2B rivals the Hawks, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The Springers put up seven big runs in the second inning, aided by a couple of mis-plays by the Hawks and four more in the sixth. The Springers starting pitcher was veteran righty Drew VanLoy, he threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Springers were led on offense by Brian Hansen, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Pennick went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Athman went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Drew VanLoy went 2-for-4 with a double he scored two runs and Mason Primus went 1-for-3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tate Wallet went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a three runs. He had an awesome game defensively at third base. Jeron Terres scored two runs and Joe Dempsey scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Dylan Drees, he threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Sawtelle threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and threw walks.

The Hawks offense was led by Rhys Dewick, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Westermey went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Dominic Flemming went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Brayden Gray and Michael Jacobs both went 1-for-3.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 8 HAMEL HAWKS 2 (7 Innings)

(Saturday July 16)

The Mudcats defeated their Section 2B rivals the Hawks, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles and a triple. The Mudcats starting pitcher was Gabe Duncan, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Isaac Howe, he went 3-for-4 with a tripe and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Andy Gravdahl went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs. Toby Sayles went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Naugle went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Henry Savelkoul was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Tom Liking went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Shea Huntington went 1-for-4 and Sam Huseby earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Tyler Vancise, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nate Shoemaker threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. The Hawks offense was led by Andrew Leonhardt, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Jackson Sundt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Nate Shoemaker was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Dominic Flemming was credited for a RBI.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 5 BRAINERD BEES 3

(Saturday July 16th)

The Mudcats defeated their Region 2B rivals the Bees, backed by five timely hits and they were aided by nine walks. The Mudcats starting pitcher was Jack Naugle, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Toby Sayles threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit.

The Mudcats offense was led by Isaac Howe, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Shea Huntington earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Andy Gravdahl went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and David Dorsey earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Toby Sayles went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Gabe Duncan earned two walks. Henry Savelkoul earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Sam Huseby earned a walk and he scored a run and Tom Liking earned a walk.

The Bees starting pitcher was Colby Watland, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mason Argir threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Dornself threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bees offense was led by Ben Dornself, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tim Martin went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Colin Kleffman earned three walks and he scored a run, Adam Devall was hit by a pitch and Colby Watland scored a run.

HAMEL HAWKS 8 BRAINERD BEES 4

(Saturday July 16th)

The Hawks defeated their Region 2B rivals the Bees, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles. The Hawks starting pitcher was Zach Olson, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jacob Bernards issued two walks and Dominic Flemming threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Caleb Yowell, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Dylan Wilson went 1-for-2 with a double for four RBIs and Nate Shoemaker went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Michael Jacobs went 2-for-4 and he scored three runs, Jarrett Briol and Tyler Schell both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run.

The Bees starting pitcher was Eric Martin, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bees offense was led by Joel Martin, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Landon Erickson went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tim Martin went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and and Eli Roberts went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.Phil Zynda earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI, Mason Argir was credited for a RBI and Ben Dornself earned a walk. Colin Kleffman went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

HAMEL HAWKS 3 MOORHEAD BREWERS 1

(Sunday July 17th)

The Hawks defeated their Region 2B rivals the Brewers, backed by eleven hits and very good defense. The Hawks starting pitcher Sam Westermeyer threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Jarret Briol, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Brayden Gray went 3-for-4. Dylan Wilson went 3-for-3 and Jack Punocher went

1-for-4 with a double. Tyler Schell went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Michael Jacobs went 1-for-4 and Rys Dewick earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was David Ernst, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ty Severson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Brandt Kolpack, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Michael Peschel went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Chris Clemenson went 1-for-3 and Spencer Flaten earned a walk and had a stolen base.

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE (REGION 2B)

Hamel Hawks 5-3

Moorhead Brewers 4-1

Cold Spring Springers 3-2

Moorhead Mudcats 2-2

Sobieski Skis 1-3

Brainerd Bees 1-5

EGF MASS Dispanded

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS 0

(Saturday July 16th)

The Springers from Region 2B defeated their rivals the Red Birds from Region 3B, backed by twelve hits, including two home runs and a double. The Springers starting pitcher was righty Nick Pennick, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit and one walk. Righty Eli Emerson threw six innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Springers were led on offense by Mason Primus, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for 2 RBIs. Tate Wallet went 1-for-5 with a home run and Austin Athmann went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Pennick went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Joe Dempsey went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 1-for-5 and Zach Femrite was hit by a pitch.

The Red Birds starting pitcher was Chris Choles, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Fritz Meyer threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Red Birds offense included Joe Jersak, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Jared Campbell went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Aaron Kloppener went 1-for-4.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 EAGAN BANDITS 4

(Saturday July 16)

The Springers from Region 2B defeated their Section 3B foe the Bandits, backed by eleven hits, with seven starters collecting hits. The Springers starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Sean Terres threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Austin Athmann, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Jeron Terres went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Brad Olson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tate Wallat went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Joe Dempsey had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored three runs and Nick Pennick went 1-for-6, he earned a walk and he scored a run. BJ Huls went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Drew Bulson earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Derek Hansen, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Schachtman threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bandits offense was led by Anthony Winters went 1-for-3 what a double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Tony Johnson went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kevin Kunik went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Travis McDonald earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Roy Larson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Ty Gage went

1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Dahl earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and JD Dorgan earned a walk and he scored a run.

AVON LAKERS 5 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

(Wednesday July 13th)

The Lakers from the Victory League defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and a double. The Lakers played good defense to support their starting pitcher Carter Philippi. He threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Riley Voit threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Voz threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run and Carter Holthaus closed it out with one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Reese Gregory, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Joe Dolan went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI. Carter Philippi and Jackson Henderson both went 1-for-3 and a walk. Peyton Randall went

3-for-4 and Elian Mezquita went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Jack Theisen and Noah Voz both went 1-for-3 and Ryan Janzen and Riley Voit both earned a walk and each scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher was Ryan Blommer, he threw three innings, he gave up sixth hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Charlie Atkinson threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Charlie Atkinson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Andrew Rott went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Tanner Staller went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen and Blake Kilanowski both went 1-for-2 and Brandon Bloch earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 11 FARMING FLAMES 1 (7 Innings)

(Friday July 15th)

The Lakers from the Victory League defeated their foe from the Stearns County League the Flames, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and three doubles. The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Matt Pichelmann, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Elian Mezquita threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Cole Wellmann, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Elian Mezquita went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Riley Voit went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Reese Gregory went

1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Caleb Curry went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Joe Dolan was credited for a RBI. Cody Stich went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Matt Meyer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Logan Harren earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Flames was Adam Nibaur, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, eleven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and Will Mergen threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil, went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Aaron Eiynck earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 8 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4

(Saturday July 16th)

The Royals from the Stearns County League defeated their rivals the Rockies from the Central Valle League, backed by twelve hits. The starting pitcher for the Royals was Dalton Thelen, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Drontle threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and two walks. Carter Thelen threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Royals offense was led by Sam Holthaus, he went 2-for-4 for 4 RBIs and Justin Schroeder went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Cameron Miller went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Adam Backes and Brennan O’Brien both went 1-for-3 and both scored a run. Dusty Adams went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Dalton Thelen earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Drontle went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Aaron Budde went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Jake Brinker, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits. Eli Backes threw one inning in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs and two walks. Trevor Lardy threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Brock Humbert, went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs went 2-for-3 and Alex Geislinger was credited for a RBI. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, David Jonas went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Austin Dufner scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 13 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4

(Friday July 15th)

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley defeated their foe from the Central Valley League the Nicks, backed by eight hits, including four doubles. The River Cats starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Zeus Schlegel threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jake Carper, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Zeus Schlegel went 3-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Al Smith went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Adam Smith went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Hunter Holewa went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Justin Houge went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jackson Layer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel earned a walk and he scored a run and Cody Thiery earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Nicks was Travis Hansen, he threw three innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Nolan Hemmesch threw one inning, he gave up five hits, five runs and two walks. Damian Lincoln threw one inning, he issued two walks and Michael Bautch threw 2/3 of an inning.

The Nicks offense was led by Kaden Rausch, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Hemmesch went

1-for-3 with a double and Tanner Anderson went 2-for-3. Damian Lincoln went

1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Michael Bautch earned four walks and he scored two runs, Tyler Stanwick and Derek Kuechle both earned a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 3 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 2

(Saturday July 16th)

The Silverstreaks from the Stearns County League defeated their Victory League foe the Saints, backed by six timely hits, including a walk off home run and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Carter Birr, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout and Paul Sand threw two innings in relief.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Neal Anderson, he went 2-for-4 with a walk off home run for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Chad Funk went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Will Funk earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Jacob Hinnekamp went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Keagan Stangler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ty Reller earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Carter Birr earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Cody Skwira, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brandon Dickmann threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Jordan Gomobs threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Saints offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double and he earned a walk. Charlie Slivnik went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Jake Ethan went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases. Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 MINNOKA GRAYS 1

(Friday July 15th)

The Stone Poneys defeated their foe from the Federal 35 over league The Grays from the Twin Cities. The Stone Poneys collected eight hits and they play solid defense. Their start pitcher was righty Reece Johnson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Jeff Amann threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two walks, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Brenden Boesen, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Schaefer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Will Kranz earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went

1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Reece Johnson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Zack Overboe went 1-for-2, Teddy Fleming earned two walks and he scored a run. Luis Aponte was hit by a pitch and Dylan Gerdes earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Grays was Mark Van Ruden, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. They Grays offense was led by Steve Cupryne, he went 1-for-3, Jack Nelson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Mark Van Ruden went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULES:

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

(Playoffs)

Saturday July 23rd

North

Eden Valley Hawks at Kimball Express 1:30

Pearl Lake Lakes at Cold Spring Rockies 1:30

South

St. Nicholas Nicks at Luxemburg Brewers 1:30

St. Augusta Gussies at Watkins Clippers 1:30

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

(Playoffs)

Wednesday July 20th

Clear Lake Lakers at Rogers Red Devils 7:30

Albertville Anglers at Sauk Rapids Cyclones 7:30

Saturday July 23rd (Time TBA)

Sartell Stone Poneys at Clearwater River Cats

Clear Lake/Rogers winner at St. Joseph Joes

Albertville/Sauk Rapids winner at Monticello Polecats

Becker Bandits at Sartell Muskies

Sunday July 24th

Winners High Seed

Losers at High Seed

Sunday July 24th

Winners at High Seed

Losers at High Seed

Stearns County League

(Playoffs)

North

Saturday July 23rd

Meire Grove Grovers at Elrosa Saints 11:00

Spring Hill Chargers at New Munich Silverstreaks 1:30

Sunday at Meire Grove

Winners 12:00/Loser 2:30

South

Lake Henry Lakers at St. Martin Martins 11:00

Farming Flames at Richmond Royals 1:30

Sunday at Roscoe

Winners 12:00/Losers 2:30

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

(Playoffs)

Saturday July 23rd

Starbuck at Atwater Chunkers 1:30

NLS Lakers at Paynesville Pirates 1:30

Regal Eagles at New London-Spicer Twins 1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE

(Playoffs)

Saturday July 23

North/East

Pierz Bulldogs at St. Mathias Devils 12:00

Winner at Nisswa Lightning (Satruday TBA)

Buckman Billy Goats at Foley Lumberjacks (TBA)

Pierz Brewers @ Pierz Lakers 4:30

Aitkin Steam at Fort Ripley Rebels (TBA)

South/West

Opole Bears at Avon Lakers TBA

St. Wendel Saints at Upsala Blue Jays TBA

Randall Cubs at Freeport Black Sox TBA

Swanville Swans at St. Stephen Steves TBA

ARROWEAD/WEST LEAGUE (REGION 2B)

NICK BELL CLASSIC (Cold Spring)

Friday July 22nd

Sobieski Skis at Cold Spring Springers 7:30

Saturday July 23

Brainerd Bees vs. Moorhead Mudcats 11:00

Moorhead Mudcats vs. Cold Spring Springers 1:00

Sobieski Skis vs. Moorhead Brewers 3:00

Sunday Jul 24th

Hamel Hawks vs. Moorhead Brewers 1:00

Sobieski Skis vs Moorhead Mudcats 3:00