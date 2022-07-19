Live at the Hilde – Party in the Park in Plymouth

This looks like a really fun event. It's happening next weekend, July 29 - 30. The first night, Friday, is more of a rock night. Headliner is Gary Clark Jr, along with Cold War Kids, Suzanne Santo and Kiss the Tiger.

Saturday is a country themed night with headliner Kelsea Ballerini, The Band Perry and Brittney Spencer

Tickets are on sale now for both nights or there is an option to purchase single day tickets if that is more your jam.

Friday night the music begins at 5pm, with doors opening at 4pm.

If you haven't been to the Party in the Park before, it's at the Hilde Performance Center. According to the City of Plymouth website, the performance center is an iconic space.

The 45-foot tall open-air facility is built for excellent acoustics in an outdoor setting. A glass wall in the back of the bandshell allows the audience to view the natural beauty of Plymouth's wetlands beyond the stage.

It was designed by the same architects that designed the bandshell at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. If you are wondering where this is located exactly, their website gives these directions:

The Hilde Performance Center is located at 3500 Plymouth Blvd. – behind Plymouth City Hall and adjacent to Life Time Fitness.

You have a chance to win some tickets to this show on the Loon. Listen for your chance to win tickets to the Friday night show featuring headliner Gary Clark Jr.