Free Vet! Minnesota Veterinarian Looking To ‘Give Away’ His Practice

We've all heard of Minnesota Nice before, but this takes it to a whole new level. A Minnesota veterinarian is looking for someone to GIVE his practice to, as he is preparing to retire. The animal clinic is the only one in town, and according to the current owner and veterinarian, it's profitable. So who is looking to take this over?

The post I saw, which is above, came from the Blue Earth EDA. Blue Earth is located in Faribault County along Interstate 90. The posting states that Doctor Robert Bogan of the Makotah Veterinary Center is looking for a veterinarian to give his clinic to.

The right person will get the clinic, property, equipment, patient records, and farm truck to the person who will be his successor. The post continues that they are looking for "a current veterinarian or a 3rd or 4th-year vet student and you are interested in learning more please contact Economic Development Specialist, Amy Schaefer at amy.schaefer@cedausa.com for more information and to schedule your visit to Blue Earth."

It seems almost too good to be true, but it certainly appears to be the real deal.

The search was actually thought to be over back in January when an Iowa man was slated to take over the practice, but that must not have worked out the way both men thought it would have.

Having lived in Southern Minnesota for a few years Blue Earth is big enough for some fun, and there is a ton of historically neat things to do when you aren't running your new veterinarian practice.

