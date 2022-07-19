Bike Stolen in St. Cloud; Vehicle Theft in St. Cloud, Waite Park

St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 1300 block of 3rd Street North where a bike was stolen from a garage. The bike is a mint green Diamondback joker BMX style with pegs on the front and the rear.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on 800 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast. The vehicle is a tan Freightliner Cascadia semi truck with no plates.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Police is reporting an attempted entry into an apartment window on the 1500 block of 7th Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a black male with a thin build wearing a red hoodie, a dark colored backpack and white and black plaid pajama pants.

In Waite Park Mages says a person reported that their vehicle was parked at a business on the 100 block of 10th Avenue South for 2 hours with their doors locked and had many items stolen from the vehicle including a driver's permit, Beats headphones, and some miscellaneous papers.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.