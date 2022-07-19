Atlas Needs A Home And Best Friend

Meet Atlas!! This beautiful boy came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility. Because of this, little is known of his past. He is a smart and curious boy! He is extremely treat-motivated and attentive. He already walks well on a leash and knows "sit" Atlas would love to learn more to earn "T-R-E-A-T-S" and praise. Ask us about GoodPup training!

Atlas reportedly did well around other dogs at his previous location but seems overwhelmed by seeing so many dogs at the shelter. A meet-and-greet with resident dog(s) is required before adoption. It is unknown if he has met any cats, and he may chase them due to his herding instincts.

Atlas is sensitive about being touched and handled, so it is best for him to go to a home that doesn't have small children who don't know how to respect his boundaries. Slow and proper introductions are important with any resident pets and people in his new home.

He has lots of energy and would benefit from an active home with lots of space to run and play. He would enjoy a variety of fun toys like Kongs and rope toys to keep him busy. If you are looking for a running buddy, agility dog, kitchen floor cleaner, and constant companion, Atlas is your man!

