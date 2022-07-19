Do you have a child, or know of a child that is on the autism spectrum? I've had the opportunity to send one of my sons to a fantastic summer camp in the past, and now you have a great chance to do the same.

Get our free mobile app

DAY SUMMER CAMP IN MINNEAPOLIS

Islands of Brilliance, a company located in Milwaukee, will be hosting a summer camp in Minneapolis this summer. 'Sandbox Camp' will take place from Monday, August 1st through Thursday, August 4th in Minneapolis.

Get our free mobile app

WHAT IS 'SANDBOX CAMP?'

The Sandbox Camp is a unique experience combining storytelling, creative technology, movement, art, design, and more in different environments and locations, giving the Campers hands-on creative learning using Ipads, all while being surrounded by a community of peers that can help your child create new life-long friendships and lasting relationships.

Through the four-day camp, Campers will be exploring three different locations:

MONO - A nationally known marketing agency

The Minneapolis College of Art & Design

Richardson Nature Center

The camp is for children 8 years of age and older, and costs $400. The Summer Camp will consist of half-day sessions running from 9 am to Noon, or half-day sessions running from 1 to 4 pm.

DAY ONE

On the first day of camp, campers will be introduced to their camp experience and other Campers, as well as learn how to use and explore the iPad they'll be using throughout their stay at camp.

DAY TWO

Campers will be learning about the arts and get guided tours of galleries and will be introduced to the 'Slow Looking' concept of learning. They will get to play detective, find pieces of art that they relate to, and use their own creative energy to reinvent the piece to create their own.

DAY THREE

Campers explore the outdoors and learn how we are all connected. Scavenger hunting and discovery.

DAY FOUR

On the last day of camp, campers will return to their original starting location to reflect on the previous days, and then create art on their iPad that captures their experience, and how they left their mark on the places they were able to visit.

REGISTRATION

If you would like your child to attend this exciting summer camp, you can click HERE now to get registered, and for more information.

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc , was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."

This Mint Green Home For Sale in St. Cloud Is a Vintage Dream