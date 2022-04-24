Timberwolves Tie Series with Memphis, Twins Top White Sox

The SCSU baseball and softball teams, SJU baseball team swept their Saturday matchups, while the Minnesota Timberwolves topped Memphis to tie the series, the Twins earned a big win in game two against the White Sox, and the St. Cloud Norsemen fell in a close game against Bismarck in the NAHL playoffs. On Sunday the Wild will travel to Nashville, and the CSB softball and SCTCC baseball teams will re-take the field after postponing their Saturday games.

RECAPS:

- The SCSU baseball team and Bemidji State only played one game on Saturday, which the Huskies won 10-2. Tate Wallat led St. Cloud with three runs on the day. The Huskies improve to 26-10 and the Beavers fall to 5-30. The teams will now play a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m.

- The SCSU softball team swept a doubleheader against the University of Sioux Falls on Saturday. The Huskies notched an 8-3 win in game one, followed by a 5-4 walk-off win in game two. St. Cloud had hot bats all around with three players scoring two runs on the day, and seven more with one run. The Huskies improve to 28-15 and will host SMSU in a doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The SJU baseball team swept Macalester in a doubleheader on Saturday. Game one was close, with the Johnnies coming out on top 6-5 behind a seventh-inning rally. In game two, SJU shutout the Scots 10-0 in eight innings. Soren Roe led all scorers with three runs for St. John's. The Johnnies improve to 18-14 and will travel to St. Mary's for a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

- The Timberwolves held on to beat Memphis 119-118 in game four. The Grizzlies outscored Minnesota 31-26 in the fourth quarter, but their rally came up just short this time. Desmond Bane led all scorers with 34 points. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 33 points and 14 rebounds. Anthony Edwards added 24 points. The series is now tied 2-2. The teams will play game five on Tuesday. You can catch that game at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins topped the White Sox 9-2 for their third consecutive win. Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers each scored three runs for the Twins. Dylan Bundy, Cody Stashak, Danny Coulombe, and Caleb Thielbar combined for 11 strikeouts, seven hits, and two runs for Minnesota. The Twins improve to 7-8 and control the series 2-0. Chicago (6-8) and Minnesota will close things out with game three at Target Field on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Norsemen came up short in game two of the Division Semi-Finals series, falling 2-1 to the Bobcats on Saturday. Max Strand scored the lone goal for St. Cloud. The series is now tied at 1-1. The teams will get a break before taking the ice again on Friday in Bismarck at 7:15 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The Wild (50-21-7) will look to keep their momentum going when they face the Predators in Nashville (44-29-5) Sunday night. The Predators have beaten Minnesota twice this season, 5-2 in October and 6-2 in March. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The CSB softball team (21-4) postponed their doubleheader against St. Kate's Saturday, but is set to face Hamline (15-11) on Sunday. The Bennies are 44-23 against the Pipers going back to 1989. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

- The SCTCC baseball team (11-6)will face Anoka-Ramsey Community College in a doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.

