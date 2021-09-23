Timberwolves Cry Foul, And Fire President Rosas

President of Basketball Operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gersson Rosa a has been shown the door and the reason behind his firing is not what most Wolves fans would think.

You've heard the expression, you know, something about company ink. There are more colorful expressions, but you get the idea.

According to a Bleacher report article, a photograph surfaced making it evident that President Rosas was having an extramarital affair with a Timberwolves female staffer. Ownership group, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez made the decision to fire Rosas for his extracurricular activities.

I have to think he wasn't going to last much longer in his position with the Wolves, anyway. Two years ago Rosas was brought to Minnesota to turn the franchise around and, well, that wasn't what been happening.

With the Wolves at the bottom in the Western Conference, I'm thinking, it was a pretty easy decision to make for Glen Taylor and the new owners. Rosas was obviously distracted (cough, cough) and wasn't getting the job done. Some even described his management team as "dysfunctional".

The extramarital affair came to light when Rosas and the woman in question were seen kissing at the Minnesota United FC game at Allianz Field this past Saturday. The woman in question, is said to have also left the Timberwolves organization.

Sachin Gupta has been picked as the interim President of Basketball Operations as the Wolves conduct a search for a full time replacement for Rosas.

