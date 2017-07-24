Tigers Take Series With Twins

The Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-6 Sunday afternoon at Target Field. The Tigers took two out of three games over the weekend, sending the Twins to a 2.5 game deficit in the American League Central.

Both teams scored a pair of runs in the third inning, but the Tigers battered the Twins bullpen to the tune of seven runs over the game's final three innings.

The Twins fall to 49-48 with the loss and now trail both Kansas City (50-47) and Cleveland (51-45) in the AL Central standings.

Minnesota heads to Los Angeles to begin a series with the Dodgers Monday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 8:30.