Three Residents and a Deputy Hurt in Crow Wing County House Fire

IRONTON (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt in an early morning house fire near Deerwood Saturday.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 a.m., deputies and members of the Deerwood Fire Department responded to a fire at a house in the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township near Ironton.

Authorities say the caller said he was outside, but three people were inside the home. By the time first responders arrived, two boys, ages 14 and 15, had made their way out of the house.

Crews entered the home and retrieved a 35-year-old woman. She and the teens were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A deputy from the sheriff’s department was taken to the hospital as well, treated for smoke inhalation, and released.

The Crosby Ambulance, Fire, and Police Departments, as well as the Ironton Fire Department, assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

