Dog Killed, Home Destroyed in Rice House Fire

RICE (WJON News) -- A Rice home was destroyed in a fire Sunday night.

The Rice Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 9900 block of Ferry Point Place around 6:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say the homeowners, Travis and Pamela Benoit, were not home at the time of the fire. No people were hurt in the incident, but a family dog died inside the home.

The house is considered a total loss. No nearby homes were affected.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire but say they believe it started in the lower level of the house.

The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rice Fire Department.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.