Multiple Fire Crews Respond to House Fire In Meire Grove

MEIRE GROVE (WJON News) -- Multiple fire crews were called to a house fire early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. at 155 Highway 4 in Meire Grove.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner, 26-year-old Ethan Walz, was awakened by smoke alarms going off and could see smoke coming from the basement.

Walz, his roommate, 28-year-old Alex Zierden, and their two dogs were able to get out of the house safely.

The Melrose, Sauk Centre and Freeport Fire Departments arrived and put out the blaze.

Authorities say the home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. The cause of the fire in under investigation.

