Three People Hurt, One Killed, in Three Vehicle Crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- One person died, and three others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 55.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Pontiac G6 was traveling eastbound on Highway 55 and rear-ended a Buick that was also eastbound, stopped to make a left turn in Junction Towing. The Buick was pushed into westbound traffic and collided with a Chevrolet Impala that was in the westbound lane of Highway 55.

Eighteen-year-old Alex Olson of Buffalo was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eighty-six-year-old Alex Pachan of Maple Lake, and his passenger 81-year-old Judith Pachan of Maple Lake, were also taken to Buffalo with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sixty-one-year-old Doug Long of Buffalo died in the crash.