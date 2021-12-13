Third and Final Suspect Convicted in St. Cloud Park Rape

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has found the third man charged with raping a woman at a St. Cloud park last fall guilty on all four charges.

Twenty-three-year-old Mohamed Hassan Abdi has been convicted on three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping.

Abdi waived his right to be tried before a jury and instead accepted a bench trial where a judge decided the verdict.

Twenty-two-year-old Abdirahin Omar Ali was previously convicted on those same charges and could be sentenced to up to 30 years when he is sentenced Friday.

Twenty-five-year-old Sahal Abdi Hassan was sentenced to 15 years in prison for aiding and abetting 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The men kidnapped the woman in downtown St. Cloud and drove her to a park where she was raped.

Abdi will be sentenced for his role in the crimes on February 16th.

