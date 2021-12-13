Travel to Another Reality at Minnesota’s New VR Experience

ROSEVILLE -- A new virtual reality experience is open in Minnesota.

Sandbox VR opened their first location in the state inside Rosedale Center in Roseville last week.

Up to six people can strap on VR gear and step into a new world in one of five different virtual reality experiences. Those include zombie hunting in a haunted mansion, battling enemy pirate ships, defending earth from invading aliens, battling as futuristic gladiators, and a Star Trek adventure.

The company hopes their choice of location will help bring foot traffic back to shopping centers and malls hurt during the pandemic.

Sandbox VR was founded in 2016 and has 15 locations around the world.

