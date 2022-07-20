Three Arrested in Connection to String of Waite Park Burglaries

WAITE PARK -- Three people were arrested in connection to a string of burglaries that happened over the 4th of July weekend.

Waite Park police say the incidents happened back on July 6th in the 1500 block of Graniteview Road and in the 500 block of Julep Road.

Authorities say roughly $200,000 worth of musical instruments and roughly 650-feet of Heliax cable were taken from the different sites.

Surveillance video at the scene, helped authorities identify the possible suspects and led them to a storage unit in Hanover.

Authorities used a search warrant where they found a large amount of the stolen instruments inside the storage locker. Police used a second search warrant at a mobile home park in Rockford, where they found several grams of meth. A third search warrant was used at a motel in Buffalo where the suspect was believed to be staying.

Police arrested 34-year-old Andrew Skjod of Pequot Lakes, 36-year-old Alicia Laska of Hanover and 40-year-old Christopher Barnes of Rockford.

Skjod is charged with felony burglary, Laska is charged with drug possession and Barnes is charged with receiving stolen property.

Skjod and Laska are being held in the Wright County jail, while Barnes was booked and released.

The case remains under investigation and may have ties to other burglaries and thefts in central Minnesota and the Twin Cities.