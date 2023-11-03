This Minnesota Summer Destination For Fun Gets New Owners

BIG MERGER IN VALLEYFAIR OWNERSHIP

Valleyfair has been through ownership changes many times in its existence in Shakopee, and it's getting ready to undergo a new change yet again...partially at least.

Get our free mobile app

Valleyfair, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Valleyfair, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

THE EARLY DAYS

Valleyfair in Shakopee opened its doors in 1976. I remember being a kid who was so excited to visit this new, amazing amusement park that had fantastic rides and attractions that felt more like a trip to Disneyworld than anything I had experienced before. High Roller, which was the only coaster at the time was the big draw, and it's still one of my favorite rides to this day.

Valleyfair.com Valleyfair.com loading...

GIGANTIC ORGANIZATION SPANNING COUNTRIES

According to the Associated Press, Valleyfair is owned by Cedar Fair. Now, Cedar Fair is merging with Six Flags to create a gigantic organization that will span 17 states and three countries.

Once the merger happens the combined company will have 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and 9 resort properties in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Not only that, according to the article posted by MPR, it will also have intellectual property with Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and Peanuts.

Six Flags and Cedar Fair generally have little to no overlap in their entertainment venues, and by joining forces, they expect $120 million dollars in cost savings within two years of finalizing the deal.

Six Flags is not the only company that has shown interest in purchasing or joining forces with Cedar Fair. SeaWorld had come forward about a year ago, but the bid was rejected.

So what will this merger mean to the people who visit and enjoy the rides, waterpark, and attractions at Valleyfair? Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman said, "Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance."

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list. Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger