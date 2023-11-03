We are in an age of technology; I mean look at what you’re reading this on as Exhibit A. Sometimes you must text your kids to have communication with them. We’re all busy and the tech side of things makes it easier for us to do our jobs and communicate.

With the snow that we had on Tuesday, it got me thinking about what is coming. Seeing how this is the first winter in Minnesota for me and my wife, we’re expecting to be inside a lot over the next few months. How do we pass all that time, I mean there are only so many shows worth watching these days.

That had me think back to when I was younger and what we did to entertain ourselves. I mean back then, where I lived you only had one channel on TV and there wasn’t nearly as much on then as there is now. One of the ways we passed the time on snow days was with board games.

I can count on one hand how many board games I’ve played the last 20 years; most were with my granddaughter when she was younger. The last game we played was with my friend Chris (Chappy) and his Kym when we lived in Virginia.

Chappy used to live in Cold Spring and is very familiar with the winters here in Minnesota. Not only do Chappy and Kym know winter here, they also are board game aficionados (they are to me at least). I wanted to see what games will be good to play this winter, that is if you can pry the kids off their phones or computers.

Here’s what he gave me:

Ticket to Ride- (Really fun game)

Pandemic- (Really this is the name of a game after we lived it?)

Covert

Guesstures

Racko

Farkle

Cataan

And if you don’t have board games lying around, here are a few places you can find them in the area.

Paddys Game Shoppe

Games by James

Lewis Game Shop

Lion Heart Games

Now, it’s time to pass GO and prepare for the Winter that is looming.