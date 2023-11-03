ROCORI And Becker Among Central MN Teams Playing For Section Football Titles Friday

The ROCORI Spartans will take on the Becker Bulldogs with the Section 8AAAA title on the line Friday night in Monticello. The game can be heard on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports, on the Granite City Sports mobile app and at 1390GraniteCitySports.com with kickoff set for 7 p.m..

The Spartans and Bulldogs met in week six, with Becker picking up a 20-0 win at home. It was unusual because the Spartans have typically been the one to shut out opponents- four of their six regular-season wins came without the team allowing a point.

photo - Andrew Ritter photo - Andrew Ritter loading...

For the season ROCORI has scored 19.9 points per game, while Becker has put up an impressive 37.1 points per game. Defensively, the Spartans have allowed just 11.4 points per game, while the Bulldogs led Section 8AAAA by allowing just 9.9.

ELSEWHERE:

SECTION 5AAA

FOLEY (6-4) vs ANNANDALE (9-0) @ ST CLOUD TECH HIGH SCHOOL

The Foley Falcons have outscored their opponents 91-14 in two section playoff games with a 42-0 quarterfinal win over Pine City and a 49-14 win over Mora in the semis.

Undefeated top seed Annandale topped Cathedral 48-8 in the semifinal round last weekend.

The Cardinals topped the Falcons 21-6 in week seven.

SECTION 5AA

HOLDINGFORD (7-3) vs EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (9-0) @ ST JOHN'S UNI.

The Huskers topped Paynesville 40-14 in the section quarterfinals before topping Kimball 34-26 in the semis.

The Eagles stayed undefeated with a convincing 52-6 win over Royalton in the semifinals. Eden Valley-Watkins has allowed just 24 points total over their last six games.

EV-W beat Holdingford 56-6 in the final week of the regular season.

SECTION 6AAA

ALBANY (7-2) vs NEW LONDON-SPICER (6-3) @ ROCORI HIGH SCHOOL

Albany beat Montevideo 28-0 in its semifinal matchup last weekend for their third straight win. The Huskies have won seven of their last eight games total.

The Wildcats blew past Sauk Centre with a 48-14 home win in the semifinals.

New London-Spicer took the teams' week one matchup by a 48-20 final score.