Quilts Being Collected for Central Minnesota Veterans in November

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The American Red Cross is partnering with Gate City Bank to collect quilts for veterans to help keep them warm this winter.

The groups are looking to collect 300 quilts throughout the month of November. The quilts will then be distributed to veterans at their homes, VA hospitals, and stand-down events across Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

They ask that donated quilts and fleece blankets be new or made with new materials and be sturdy enough to go through industrial washing and sterilizing cycles. The quilts can be store-bought or handmade and should be 60 inches by 80 inches and have neutral or patriotic themes.

Donations can be dropped off at any Gate City Bank location during regular business hours all month long.

