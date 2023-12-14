SHREWD POLL: What’s the Most Overrated Christmas Tradition?

As the great philosophers Itchyus and Scratchyus postulated: "Let's fight. Let's fight. Let's fight let's fight let's fight. Fight fight fight. Fight fight fight."

Profound, right? Today's Question of the Century on The Loon Morning Show involved Christmas traditions...that are overrated.

The Most Overrated Christmas Traditions

Tana was first, and was spot on: "A newer tradition, Elf on the shelf"

Heidi's a hater: "Matching Christmas Pajamas"

Timothy hit a little close to home, but wasn't wrong: "...some radio stations playing nonstop Christmas music from November 8th to December 25th." Jeremy agreed.

Jason is anti-nog: "Eggnog. So nasty."

Jodi went for the jugular: "Gifts!!!". Nathan was right there, too: "The whole holiday. People just trading money making Amazon rich." Jenny went nuclear: "Christmas is an overrated tradition"

Rene was more personal: "Ham dinner because we just had turkey in November. I could eat turkey all year long!! I vote MORE TURKEY!! But, it never happens. I got my family to make Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, and gravy last year for Christmas... Which is literally my fave!! Now, it's back to ham."

Brendon nailed it and you'll never convince me otherwise: "The ongoing debate of whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not..... when we all know that it is."

And then there's Bill, who used a giant metaphorical spoon to stir the giant metaphorical pot: "The "War on Christmas" is fake news. Completely overrated. There I said it."

Just gonna add some pepper to this sh*tstorm! (Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash)

Merry Christmas! Or not! Whatevs...

