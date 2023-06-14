Area Boys Golfers In Contention at State Meet
Kimball's Luke Ashbrook is the individual leader after the first round of the Class AA State meet at the Ridges of Sand Creek in Jordan. He shot a 70 in the first round. Albany's Zac Kreuzer is tied for 12th place after shooting at 74. Bryce Soenneker of Albany shot a 82, Joe Hoff of Albany shot a 86, Blake Silbernick of Albany shot a 87, Josh Hoff of Albany shot a 91 and Drew Lehner of Albany shot a 94. In the team competition Albany is in 8th place with a team total of 329. New London-Spicer is in 7th place with a team total of 320.
Sartell-St. Stephen's Lance Hamak is in 20th place after shooting at 75 at the Class AAA meet at Bunker Hills Gold Course in Coon Rapids. He is 9 shots off the pace entering today's final round.