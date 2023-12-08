Holiday Lights? This MN Display Was Just Named Best in Country!

USA Today just named this the Best Public Holiday Lights Display in the Country. Their 10Best list was voted on by all of America and the results were just revealed today (Friday, December 8th).



See Bentleyville Nov 18-Dec 26!

Open Sun-Thur 5pm-9pm Friday – Saturday 5pm – 10pm

The five million lights are turned on at 5:00 each evening. If you are there at the opening (and you should be), you can take part in the countdown to the lights turning on.

If you arrive at Bentleyville before 5:00, and don’t want to wait outside, step into the gift shop. It’s open, warm, and full of Bentleyville Tour of Lights souvenirs!

Tip: Coming later in the evenings on a Friday or Saturday will be the best viewing and you will avoid most crowds.

Get all the tips for planning your Bentleyville experience

HOW THE RANKING WAS DECIDED

According to USA Today:

To find the most festive displays, USA TODAY 10Best editors and experts combed the nation for the brightest and most beautiful holiday light shows put on by neighborhoods, cities, and parks. Then, readers voted for their favorites.

ROUNDING OUT THE TOP 3

Number 2: Oklahoma's Chickasha Festival of Light in Chickasha, OK. With 3.5 million lights and a 170 foot tall Christmas tree.

Number 3: Indianapolis' Circle of Lights in Indian apolis, IN. Started in 1962, completely volunteer-fueled and free to attend.

See the full list HERE.

Add Bentleyville to your "must-see" list if you haven't already. While you're there head to the Cookie House for Hot Cocoa or Coffee and Cookies. Don't miss the Marshmallow Hut either. Get a few and roast them over one the many fires that are set up to keep you warm!

