Kimball Days’ Week-long Celebration Kicks Off Monday

KIMBALL (WJON News) -- We may be entering the final month of summer vacation, but the fun is not over just yet in central Minnesota.

The 2023 Kimball Days celebration is ready to go, offering a week packed full of family-friendly activities.

Everything gets off to a start Monday with the medallion hunt and a performance by Dazzling Dave National Yo-Yo Master at the Kimball Library.

The action continues Wednesday and Thursday with a petting zoo at the library and a Sloppy Joe and Pie Social followed by live music at Kimball United Methodist Church.

The number of events increases Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highlights that include a tractor pull, a meat raffle, a 5K, the Grande Day Parade, a craft and vendor fair, a street dance, a pancake and sausage breakfast, a car show, a softball tournament, and family bingo.

You can learn more of check out the full schedule of events here.

